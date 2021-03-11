Thakur flags off 16 HRTC buses

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 7

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur flagged off a fleet of 16 buses of Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation from here today. He said the new buses would address the issue of frequent breakdown and increase the comfort and safety of passengers as these were more luxurious. Notably, this fleet is part of the 195 buses purchased by the state government for the HRTC.

The CM said he had committed to purchase 205 new buses. While a fleet of 87 buses has already arrived, the remaining buses will reach the state soon, he said. He said these buses would replace the old and worn out buses in the fleet of the state transport.

Thakur said the HRTC was a major mode of transportation in the state and the state government was committed to providing safe and comfortable mode of transportation to its people.

He said all buses were of BS-VI specification and equipped with some latest facilities like CCTV camera, rear view camera, VLTD tracking system etc.

Transport Minister Bikram Singh, Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, Dy Chief Whip Kamlesh Kumari, MLAs Narender Thakur, Rakesh Jamwal and Arun Kumar Mehra, HRTC Vice-Chairman Vijay Agnihotri, Managing Director Sandeep Kumar and Executive Director Bhupinder Atri were also present.