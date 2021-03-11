Jai Ram Thakur launches theme song of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Shimla, August 12
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today launched the final track of the theme song of “Har Ghar Tiranga-Shaan Tiranga” composed and sung by the state police orchestra, ‘Harmony of Pines’, ahead of the campaign to be launched nationwide from August 13 to 15.
Thakur appreciated the efforts of the state police and the orchestra ‘Harmony of Pines’ for a “masterpiece and soulful composition”, which has the capacity to arouse the passion of patriotism in the hearts of the listeners.
He congratulated DGP Sanjay Kundu for encouraging the members of the orchestra to give their best. Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, DGP, ADGPs and other police officers and members of the orchestra were present on the occasion.
