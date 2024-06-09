Thakur reaches Delhi to attend oath ceremony

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 8

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today reached New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said whole country wanted PM Modi to lead the Central Government again.

In a statement issued from Delhi, he said the day has come for which every Indian was waiting and Narendra Modi is taking oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third time.

“Modi 3.0 is officially starting. The love and support given by the people to the National Democratic Alliance and the BJP is unprecedented. I express my gratitude to everyone for this,” said Thakur.

While congratulating all people, he said this time was very important. “We have to work hard to achieve big goals. Along with the formation of the government, we have to focus on the goals of the country’s development. Every Indian is ready to put in whole heart and soul in Narendra Modi’s mission of nation building,” he said.

Thakur said PM Modi set goals for the country’s development from his first term itself and dedicated the schemes to the service of the countrymen by completing them within the stipulated time. “He launched one country-friendly scheme after another for the development of the people of the country, working with the goal of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas. In his second term, PM made the government’s schemes more comprehensive. He did not let the pace of the country’s development stop even after challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with giving a new dimension to the country’s development journey, he took India’s stature to new heights in the world” said the leader of opposition.

