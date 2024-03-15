Dharamsala: Thangka masters keep Tibetan art alive

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, March 14

Dharamsala is not just known for its breathtaking landscapes, but it is also a haven for art and handicrafts. It offers a delightful blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary creativity. The Himalayan Art Museum is one such space where every piece tells a story and every corner is a canvas.

The couple showcases one of their works.

Master Locho and Dr Sarika Singh, Master Thangka artists and teachers of buddhist paintings are committed to the practice, preservation, and promotion of Buddhist art in its traditional form. The ‘Centre for Living Buddhist Art Centre’ established by them includes Thangde Gatsal Art School and Museum of Himalayan Arts. Thangkas are the foremost Tibetan Buddhist art style. They are generally paintings of Buddhist deities and symbols.

The Museum of Himalayan Arts is a brainchild of the passion-driven couple, exhibiting a few of the paintings which have taken five to seven years to complete and are almost 12 feet high. The museum exhibits 45 of the finest masterpiece artworks created by these artists over a period of 25 years. The duo continues to make paintings aimed at preserving the rich cultural heritage of India, especially the Himalayan region. The museum consists the Tara Gallery and Tibet Gallery, along with a shop and live working studio.

Locho, the Master Artist and teacher in Thangka, honed his skills to become an assistant Master in 2001 at the Norbulingka Institute in Dharamsala, which preserves Tibetan arts and culture.

He has created over 300 paintings. According to Locho, “Himalayan Art Museum connects us to the rich cultural heritage of India and Tibet. The museum aims to generate awareness about Buddhist art through contemporary quality Thangka works based on the tradition carried forward by Indian and Tibetan masters. This museum is a window to the 2,300 years old journey of the tradition of Buddhist paintings and the evolution of art through ages and geographies.”

Himalayan Art Museum Director Sarika Singh, a graduate of the Lady Shri Ram for Women, Delhi University, also began her studies in the art of Thangka painting at the Norbulingka Institute. She completed her Master’s degree in ‘Buddhist and Tibetan Studies’ from the Panjab University and PhD in Buddhist Paintings from the Central University of Himachal Pradesh.

“The Thangde Gatsal Thangka Painting School, founded in 2002, preserves the tradition of Thangka painting, which lives through the guru-shishya parampara (master-student relationship). It provides Thangka training for every level, beginners to advance in offline and online mode,” said Dr Sarika Singh.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala