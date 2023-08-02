Alternative routes you can take as Shimla-Chandigarh national highway is blocked

Shimla, August 2
A landslide blocked the national highway connecting Shimla to Chandigarh in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Wednesday morning, leaving many vehicles stranded, officials said.
A 50-metre road stretch completely caved in following the landslide.
Light vehicles coming from Chandigarh have been routed through Parwanoo-Kasauli-Jangushu Road–Kumarhatti while vehicles going from Solan would take Bhognagar-Banasar-Kamli road.
The Shimla Police have routed traffic going from Shimla to Chandigarh via Theog-Sainj-Giripul-Oachghat-Kumarhatti-Sarahan-Kala Amb-Panchkula road while the traffic coming from Chandigarh would be routed via Dherowal-Nalagarh-Parsehar-Kunihar-Totu-Shimla for light vehicles.
