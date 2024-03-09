'The Dumb Waiter' staged at Natya Mahotsav in Shimla

Shimla, March 8
The Aakar Theatre Society, Mandi, staged a play ‘The Dumb Waiter’, the Hindi adaptation of one-act play written by British playwright Harold Pinter at the Gothic Hall, Gaiety Theatre, here today. The play was staged on the third and final evening of Shimla Natya Mahotsav that was organised by The Platform Society.
The story is set in a basement room, where two hitmen, Ben and Gus, await orders from their unseen boss. The arrival of mysterious orders via dumb waiter becomes a catalyst of tension, revealing the characters’ strained relationships and existential uncertainties.
The dialogues and dramatic pauses create an atmosphere of suspense and the play serves as a powerful exploration of disruptions in communication and the absurdity of human existence.
Hitesh Bhargava played the role of Gus and Deep Kumar, who also directed the play, portrayed the character of Ben.
The lights of the play were operated by Rupesh Bhimtal and music was given by Ved Kumar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...