The Tribune impact: NHAI stops dumping of soil on hill slopes

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, July 6

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has stopped the dumping of soil on hill slopes and cleared waste material from the path at Talag near Bhattakufer in Shimla district. It has also installed barricades in the area to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

The move comes after

The Tribune highlighted the issue of the dumping of soil and stones on hill slopes posing a risk to commuters.

Locals had raised concern over the dumping of loose soil as stones and soil had slid down the hill slope and blocked the road. The pedestrians were finding it difficult to cross the area and were concerned about their safety.

Officials of the NHAI said that the hill slope was dug as they were conducting soil investigation. Anand Dahiya, Project Director, NHAI, said, “We have removed the waste material from the path and it is now open for public use. I have also instructed the officials concerned to stop the investigation and dumping of soil during the monsoon due to the increased risk of landslides.”

“We have installed barricades at the site to block the material falling from the slope. Safety of the residents is our top priority. We will now resume work after the monsoon taking all the precautionary measures,” he added.

It is close to two weeks since the NHAI had started the work of widening the road near Talag village that falls under Chamiana panchayat. The local residents were perturbed as the NHAI had started dumping soil and stones on a hill slope and the debris had been falling on the road for the past few days.

Though the matter was brought to the notice of the authorities concerned on a number of occasions, no action was taken. Senior NHAI officials visited the site and got the road promptly cleared after the news report was carried in this newspaper on Thursday.