The Tribune impact: Pilots assail multi-storey parking facility coming up at Bir-Billing

A number of foreign and Indian paragliding pilots have criticized the construction of a multi-storey parking in the no construction zone at Bir-Billing in gross violation of rules and without the approval of the Town and Country Planning Department (TCP) and the Special Area Development Authority (SADA).

The state Tourism Department has undertaken the construction of a multi-storey parking near the landing site at Chogan (Bir-Billing) without the approval of the TCP and the SADA.

The Tribune had highlighted last week the issue of the illegal construction of multi-storey parking by the Tourism Department. Bir-Billing, which figures among the top 10 paragliding sites in the world, is turning into a slum because of illegal constructions.

As the area for landing is squeezing day by day due to large-scale constructions, paragliders have to land in fields.

Many Indian and foreign pilots have reacted strongly on Twitter after reading the news in The Tribune. A foreign pilot, Barry Berdin, tweeted, “There are more places to fly. If Bir ignores the needs of paragliding pilots, they will go to other places”.

David Hanning, another overseas pilot, comments: “It is really shocking”. Another foreign pilot Fredi Bach tweeted, “Finding a new site will be a little bit more challenging for authorities”.

Yash Sharma, a renowned flier and regular visitor to Billing, says in his tweet, “This looks like a blunder by the Tourism Department, a total nonsense”. Akshan Sharma, an Indian pilot, says, “The government must explore the possibility of an underground parking”.

Most of local fliers say that if timely action is not taken, no place will be left for landing. In the absence of any check on constructions from Bir to Chogan by the Town and Country Planning Department, unplanned commercial activities have reduced the open area in the hill resort, posing a threat to flyers. Besides the multi-storey parking, a large number of buildings have also come up at Bir-Billing in violation of rules.

On an average, Bir-Billing witnesses around 20,000 tandem flights per month. A tandem flight involves a ride along with a paragliding pilot. The area also sees above 10,000 solo flights every month. The hill station has become the first choice for domestic and foreign tourists.

The sudden increase in the number of tourists has led to large-scale construction of hotels, shops and restaurants, reducing the area for fliers for safe landing and take off.

