THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: Railways repairs irrigation channel in Panchrukhi

Ravinder Sood

Palampur July 1

The Railways has finally repaired the overhead damaged water channel by laying PVC pipes, paving the way for the flow of water to the fields of farmers. The Tribune had highlighted the issue in these columns last week.

The overhead water channel was out of order for the past two years and despite repeated complaints by the farmers and other stakeholders, the Railways had failed to repair the channel.

Last week, The Tribune had highlighted the plight of protesting farmers of the Panchrukhi area, where the fields had gone barren in the absence of water. The Railways authorities swung into action and laid PVC pipes to restore the supply water.

A number of farmers, who assembled in Panchrukhi today, thanked The Tribune for solving the issue that was hanging fire for the past two years. Farmers had alleged that the situation had arisen due to the apathy of the Railways authorities, who had not initiated any step for the repair of the water crossing channel before the onset of the summer season.

The Assistant Engineer of the IPH today said despite having ample water in the Awa river, farmers of the Panchrukhi area were not getting enough of it to irrigate their fields as the overhead water channel laid on the railway line was damaged, leaving the farmers high and dry.

The IPH Department had recently spent over Rs 1 crore on the construction of Prinul Kuhal, but due to the damaged water channel, water was not reaching the fields. Though the farmers were ready to repair the water channels, the authorities did not allow it.

#Palampur