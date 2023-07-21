Rs 8K cr losses, package must to rebuild Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Having personally led the rescue operations on the ground after the widespread devastation caused by the recent torrential rain, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has his hopes pinned on a special financial package from the Centre. As the state faces the onerous task of rebuilding the wrecked infrastructure, CM Sukhu, in an interview with Pratibha Chauhan of The Tribune, lists the challenges ahead. Excerpts:

What’s your assessment of the rain-triggered losses?

Initially, we thought about Rs 4,000 crore. But as ground reports are coming, it appears well above Rs 8,000 crore.

How challenging was rescuing the tourists stranded at Chandratal and Sangla?

About 300 tourists were stuck in sub-zero temperature amid six to eight feet of snow at Chandratal. When roads and bridges had been rendered unmotorable, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and CPS Sanjay Awasthy joined the rescue on the ground, risking their lives by wading through heavy snow.

It’s the first time any minister has personally led a rescue operation. About 1,000 officials and engineers pulled off the operation. Nearly 70,000 people were rescued from different parts.

Has the Centre extended any financial help so far?

The Rs 180-crore disaster relief installment that was due in December 2023 has been released in advance. I am grateful to PM Modi as well as Home and Defence ministers for expressing concern, but what Himachal needs is a special package to rebuild lives. Water, power, roads, housing... the infrastructure has suffered a colossal damage. It’s impossible to make do with the state’s meagre resources.

What are the primary reasons for the flashfloods and the resulting destruction?

The rain fury was unprecedented, breaking records spanning decades. Still, expert advice will be sought.

In my opinion, the rivers didn’t flood human habitations, but it were the people who challenged the mighty rivers by raising building too deep inside. Whether the release of water from dams caused damage will also be assessed.

Ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur has accused your government of inept handling of the crisis?

It’s unfortunate that Jai Ram Thakur is politicising a natural calamity of such magnitude when all central BJP leaders, including PM Modi, JP Nadda and Amit Shah, are expressing concern. I have a reply ready for him in the Vidhan Sabha.

What immediate measures have been taken to restore normalcy?

The relief for partial damage to houses has been enhanced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Besides, we are giving Rs 50,000 for lost belongings, Rs 55,000 for milch animals and Rs 6,000 for shepherds. The relief has been disbursed to 70% of the people in 10 days.

