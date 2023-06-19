The Tribune Real Estate Expo: Good response to expo enthuses property developers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 18

The two-day “The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023”, which concluded here today, witnessed a good footfall with people from various walks of life checking out the projects and properties on offer.

Besides local people, the 16 real estate developers participating in the event got queries from people visiting the city from Mumbai, Gujarat, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Sangrur, Rohtak, etc. The expo was inaugurated by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday.

“The expo has been quite fruitful for us. Apart from casual visitors, we received several serious visitors who made in-depth queries about our projects. We got several queries about our project in Kasauli, mainly from the people hailing from Delhi,” said a representative of Sushma Developers. “As expected, people from Himachal Pradesh showed a lot of interest in our projects in Zirakpur,” he added.

Three of the 16 developers (Nagsons Vedanta, Tara Devi’s Enclave and Maple Hill Plaza) exhibited projects exclusively in and around Shimla. “We are offering the first-gated luxury township in Shimla. We have received several queries about the project, from the locals as well as outsiders,” said a representative from Tara Devi’s Enclave.

Nagsons Vedanta received queries about the luxurious villas built in a village about 30 km from Shimla. “Many people were impressed with our luxurious mansions. A couple of them were so impressed that they have gone to the actual site. It’s been a good platform for us to showcase our property,” said Nishant Nag, MD, Nagsons Vedanta.

For the locals, too, the expo offered an opportunity to check out the properties offered by various developers around Chandigarh. “It’s not easy to travel to Chandigarh and meet so many developers at one go. Here, we got to see the projects of different developers under one roof. Now, we can call up these developers as and when we make up our mind to buy a property in Chandigarh,” said Kuldeep Chauhan, an orchardist from upper Shimla.

The real estate developers that participated in the expo included Sushma, Eldeco, Investors Clinic, Mac View, The Zirk, PCL Homes, Steel Strips, Escon, Omaxe, ALC Homes, Nagsons Vedanta, Vision Homes, Maple Homes, SBP, JLPL, Tara Devi’s Enclave etc. The State Bank of India apprised the customers about the available loan options.