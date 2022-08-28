Theft case undertrial flees in Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 27

An undertrial fled from police custody while he was being taken to the Solan jail after his court hearing at Nalagarh around 5.30 pm today. A search has been initiated to nab him.

Solan SP Virender Sharma said the undertrial, who was brought from Baddi and was to be lodged in the Solan jail, gave the escorting policemen a slip and fled from near the jail located on the Kather bypass here. He said drone cameras had been pressed into service to trace him.

Baddi SP Mohit Chawla said the undertrial was brought for a hearing in a theft case. He said the undertrial jumped into a khud and fled after he told the policemen that he was not feeling well and wanted to drink water.

He added that requisite action would be initiated against the policemen for negligence. It was yet to be verified whether the undertrial was handcuffed or not while being shifted to the jail.