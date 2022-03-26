Theft cases, drug trade rising in Palampur: MLA

Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 25

Ashish Butail, local MLA and general secretary of the HPCC, today said that because of rising incidents of theft, people in many areas of Palampur were feeling insecure and not venturing out of their houses after the sunset.

Butail, while addressing mediapersons here, alleged that the cases of theft were rising and the police had failed to trace most of the culprits. He added that in the Rajpur area, valuables worth over Rs 20 lakh were stolen but till date the police could neither arrest the culprits nor recover the stolen property.

He said the rising drug trade had emerged as a serious problem in Palampur.—OC