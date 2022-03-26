Theft cases, drug trade rising in Palampur: MLA

Palampur, March 25
Ashish Butail, local MLA and general secretary of the HPCC, today said that because of rising incidents of theft, people in many areas of Palampur were feeling insecure and not venturing out of their houses after the sunset.
Butail, while addressing mediapersons here, alleged that the cases of theft were rising and the police had failed to trace most of the culprits. He added that in the Rajpur area, valuables worth over Rs 20 lakh were stolen but till date the police could neither arrest the culprits nor recover the stolen property.
He said the rising drug trade had emerged as a serious problem in Palampur.—OC
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener
Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time a...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy
Issues a video address to the nation on Friday
When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow
And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...
'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7
Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...