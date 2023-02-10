Thefts by drug addicts raise security concern

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 9

The incidents of petty thefts by burglars, who are also drug addicts, have become a cause for concern for the residents of Kullu town. They have made burglary attempts even in densely populated localities and in the daytime.

Suspects out on bail The police is carrying out routine patrolling and have arrested many burglars who are generally addicts. We have also recovered stolen articles from them and an addict is still in prison in a burglary case. However, they get out on bail and again indulge in such practices. Kulwant Singh, SHO, kullu

The video of a miscreant, who committed theft in a temple at Akhara Bazar on January 31 at around 11 pm, had gone viral on social media. In the video, the miscreant can be seen trying to open a parked car and breaking into a shop. Later in frustration, he damaged a carved stone bearing a goddess’’ footmarks in the temple.

A Dhalpur resident, Nitin Sood, said a thief stole a bicycle from his house at about 4 am on January 26. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera. The district-level Republic Day function is held in Dhalpur and yet the burglary took place at the district headquarters in the wee hours of the same day.

Sood said that he lodged a complaint on January 28 and showed the CCTV footage of theft to the police. But the police had not registered an FIR in the matter so far, he said. He claimed that this burglar had attempted theft in the past as well and was a threat to the safety of people living in the house.

Many petty thefts from vehicles, temples, shops and houses have been reported in the recent past. Most accused in these cases are allegedly drug addicts. An addict here is allegedly infamous for stealing LPG cylinders from houses. Some burglars have stolen donation boxes from temples.

Locals say such anti-social elements have been put behind bars in many cases, but they manage to get out of prison. The authorities should take strict action against such miscreants, who are a threat to society, demand residents.

Kullu SHO Kulwant Singh says the police is carrying out patrolling every day. The police have arrested several burglars, who are generally addicts. However, they get out on bail and again indulge in such practices, he adds.