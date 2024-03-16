Theog hospital to be upgraded: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 15

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the Theog hospital in Shimla district would be upgraded to a district-level hospital to provide better health services to people.

Sukhu, while addressing a public meeting in Theog, said that the state government was making every possible effort to deal with the biggest challenge of the economic crisis. “Various welfare schemes have been launched with the aim of meeting the aspirations of the people of the state,” he added.

Sukhu inaugurated newly constructed buildings of Government Senior Secondary Schools at Theog and Mohri in Theog subdivision and a new bus stand at Kumarsain constructed at a cost of Rs 4.26 crore. He announced the opening of a sub-depot of the HRTC at Kumarsain.

