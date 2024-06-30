Theog man held with 824-gm opium

Tribune News Service

Shimla: One person has been arrested with 824 gm of opium in the Theog subdivision of Shimla district, police said here on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Sohan Lal alias Happy (35), a resident of Rahighat, Theog. He was arrested after the police received a tip-off that one person was involved in selling opium. A Special Cell team, while was patrolling in Theog, raided the house of Sohan Lal and seized the contraband from his possession. The police also seized more than Rs 2.5 lakh cash from him. Theog Deputy Superintendent of Police Siddharth Sharma said a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

