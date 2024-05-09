Theog man nabbed over land dispute

Shimla, May 8
One person was detained after he allegedly opened fired at three others following an altercation over a land dispute in Theog subdivision of Shimla district, police said here today. The trio sustained minor injuries in the incident.
The police detained Dhyan Singh, son of Singh Ram, who opened fire at Lal Singh, a resident of Charmout village; Sandeep, a resident of Tharu; and Shubham, a resident of Kotla village in Theog.
The incident occurred at Tharu village after Dhyan Singh got into an altercation with his brother Durga Ram over a land dispute. In the heat of moment, he shot at three persons with his rifle. The police said there was an animosity between the brothers over a land dispute, which led to the incident.
