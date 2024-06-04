Theog MLA seeks damages for orchards ravaged by fire

Shimla, June 3
Congress MLA from Theog, Kuldeep Rathore, today said that several apple trees had been singed in the raging forest fires in the upper Shimla area. “An entire apple orchard, comprising 400 trees, was ravaged by a forest fire at one place. Several orchardists have lost apple trees to the fire. It should be treated like a natural disaster and the government should compensate the affected people for the losses,” he told the media here.
Rathore further said that he had apprised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of the situation and urged him to issue directions to the Forest Department to make serious efforts to control the forest fires. Rathore said water sources at many places in his constituency had gone dry. He demanded that water tankers should be pressed into service in such areas.
On the eve of the counting of votes, Rathore also questioned the veracity of the exit polls, claiming these were full of discrepancies.
The enthusiasm among BJP supporters was missing during the entire campaign because the party did not touch the issues like employment and inflation and kept harping on divisive issues throughout the campaign, he said.
Questioning the veracity of the exit polls, Rathore said the channels showing these polls should declare when and where these polls were conducted, how many people were interviewed, besides other details.
Reiterating that the actual results would be in favour of the Congress, Rathore said the party had fought the election to save the democracy and country’s Constitution.
Treat it as natural disaster
An entire apple orchard comprising 400 trees was ravaged in a forest fire at one place. Several orchardists have lost apple trees to the fire. This should be treated like a natural disaster. — Kuldeep Rathore, Congress MLA
