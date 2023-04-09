Third conclave held under Drishti initiative

Shimla, April 8
SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma today inaugurated the third conclave organised under the Drishti initiative that aims at making it a 50,000-MW company by 2040.
SJVN Capacity building
Drishti initiative is designed to attain the vision of making SJVN a 25,000-MW company by 2030 and 50,000-MW company by 2040. — Nand Lal Sharma, SJVN Chairman
“The Drishti initiative is designed to imbibe the spirit of attaining the vision of becoming a 25,000-MW company by 2030 and 50,000-MW company by 2040,” he said. The programme also aimed at motivating the manpower for future challenges and opportunities, while taking the company to the next level of success, he added.
Sharma said, “Such training programmes act as a proficiency-building platform where employees mutually deliberate, assess and address new challenges in attaining a shared vision.”
He said, “The Drishti programme is a perfect combination of learning and generating new ideas for attaining our shared vision. Under this initiative, 29 training programmes have already been organised. This is the third conclave in the series.” The SJVN has a diversified portfolio of 46,879 MW and is currently developing 75 projects.
Motivational speaker Harshvardhan Jain addressed a session. Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), SAK Singh, Director (Finance), Sushil Sharma, Director (Electrical) and senior officials attended the conclave.
