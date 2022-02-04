Third front not viable in Himachal, says Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 3

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that the idea of a third front had never been successful in Himachal. He added that earlier also many people had tried to form a third front in the state, but it remained a futile attempt. He was reacting to former Congress minister Vijai Singh Mankotia’s statement proposing to form a third front in the state.

Mankotia had recently alleged that many leaders of the BJP and the Congress had links with the liquor mafia in the state. Asked to comment on Mankotia’s allegations, he said, “I do not want to react to Mankotia’s statement. The Congress leader has lost credibility. The government has taken the strongest possible action against the liquor mafia. Never before so many persons were arrested in illegal liquor cases in the state. The government will not tolerate any illegal activity that poses a threat to the lives of people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Thakur held meetings with the BJP Mandals of Indora, Bhatiyat and Shahpur under the Mandal Milan Programme at Dharamsala. He urged party activists to work with greater dedication and commitment to strengthen the BJP at the grass-roots level.

He urged the party workers to make people aware of the policies and programmes of the government so that they could take benefits of the welfare schemes.