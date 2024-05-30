 Third round of poll rehearsal held in Chamba : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  Third round of poll rehearsal held in Chamba

Third round of poll rehearsal held in Chamba

Third round of poll rehearsal held in Chamba

Officials during a rehearsal for the Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday. Photo: Mani Verma



Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 29

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the third round of election rehearsal for the Chamba Assembly segment was held at the Government Millennium Polytechnic Institute auditorium.

The session was focused on training presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and other election officials.

SDM and Assistant Returning Officer Arun Sharma provided essential directives and crucial information to ensure smooth conduct of the election process. Master trainers, Prof Avinash Pal and Prof Arun Seth, were also present to guide the officials through various aspects of the electoral process.

Prof Seth conducted a training session on the Himachal Pradesh Polling Day Management System, explaining how to update election-related data online from mock polls to the end of the polling day and material submission, to ensures that all data reaches the District Election Officer and the Election Commission timely, facilitating smooth operation of the election process.

During the rehearsal, presiding officers received their EDCs (election duty certificates) and postal ballots were issued to officials from the Chamba-Kangra Lok Sabha constituency and other byelection Assembly areas.

Prof Pal detailed the election procedures, including the voting process, filling of various forms, receiving and submitting election materials, operating EVMs and VVPATs, conducting mock polls and addressing any complexities that may arise during the process.

He responded to queries from the officials, offering solutions to ensure a seamless election process.

Additionally, hands-on training on EVMs and VVPATs was provided to all presiding officers.

He mentioned that on May 30, polling parties would depart for their respective polling stations from the Government Millennium Polytechnic Institute premises, according to the movement plan.

The rehearsal also involved the training of all presiding officers for the 122 polling stations in the Chamba Assembly segment. This includes model women-operated polling stations, model differently-abled-operated polling stations and model youth-operated polling stations. Various election officials, including Naib Tehsildar Sanjay Shandil, sector officers and micro-observers were also present.

