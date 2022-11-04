This time, even Lord Rama can’t save them: Pratibha

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 3

HPCC president Pratibha Singh said today that BJP leaders had been misleading people in the name of Lord Rama, but this would not save them this time.

Pratibha, while addressing a gathering at Seobagh in the Manali Assembly constituency, said, “Lord Rama resides in everyone’s heart. This time, the people of the state will not fall to the guiles of the BJP, which chants Lord Rama’s name only to gain votes.”

She said that the people of the state had made up their mind to bring the Congress back to power.

“The Congress will form government in the state with full majority. BJP leaders are trying to mislead people with their lies.”

She said, “Govind Singh Thakur should tell what he had done for the Manali constituency as a minister? He has not been able to even complete works started by former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.”

She blamed the BJP for price rise and unemployment. She alleged that the BJP’s policies had ruined the country. She said that the people of Manali should vote for Bhuvneshwar Gaur for development.