Those hit by disaster will be rehabilitated, says minister

Our Correspondent

Kullu, July 12

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi today visited various disaster-affected areas in Kullu district. He said that the state government would make all efforts to rehabilitate disaster-affected people. He added that the relief and rescue work was in progress in the affected areas and all officials and staff concerned were working to provide relief to people.

The minister along with Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sanjay Awasthy inspected the restoration of the Aut-Sainj road. Negi asked the Public Works Department to speed up the work to repair the road so that relief material could be quickly delivered to the affected people.

He took stock of the losses suffered by fruit traders, businessmen and local people at the Bhuntar vegetable market. He assured them that the government would do everything for them in this hour of distress. Awasthy said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had visited the disaster-affected areas and the rehabilitation of people was the priority of the government.

Meanwhile, electric supply and communication facilities were restored to Kullu town last night while efforts were underway to resume water supply.

Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said that small vehicles could now ply from Manali to Raison via the left bank road, on Raison to Gammon bridge through the right bank and from the left bank road till Jhiri. He added that the Bajaura-Kandi-Mandi road was also open for tourists.

Govt to provide relief too

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthy said the government would provide compensation to the flood-affected people after proper assessment of the damage caused due to the rain

#Kullu