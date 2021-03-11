Those who leaked examinees' phone numbers not yet identified

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 12

The special Investigation team (SIT) probing into the constable recruitment paper leak case is yet to identify the person who had leaked the cellphone numbers of the examinees from the Armed Police and Training (AP&T) wing of the Police Department that conducted the written exam.

Role of police officials under a cloud As the AP&T wing of the police was the sole custodian of the question paper and also had access to the cellphone numbers of the examinees, the role of its officials involved in the written exam is under a cloud.

Police sources say that several examinees received phone calls from miscreants, who offered to sell the leaked paper as early as January soon after the physical test.

The cellphone numbers of the examinees were printed on the identity cards issued to them for the March 27 exam. Only police officials associated with the examination process had access to the phone numbers. The SIT is yet to trace the black sheep in the department though it has arrested 15 people in the scam so far.

In Solan, four examinees, who are suspects in the case, had received phone calls on March 22 and 23 while the question paper was received at Solan on March 24.

Meanwhile, police officials are tight-lipped on the issue and no separate FIRs are being registered though some candidates had purchased the question paper for Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. A few examinees had paid Rs 5 lakh in advance while the remaining amount was to be paid after the medical exam upon successful induction into the police.