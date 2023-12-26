Thousands participate in Kalash Yatra at Nurpur

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, DECEMBER 25

Thousands of devotees and members of religious organisations participated in ‘Pujit Akshat Kalash Yatra’ (urn procession with worshipped rice) in Nurpur town on Monday. The yatra was organised to mobilise the masses for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Akshat Kalash Yatra was taken out from Chogan to Shri Brijraj Swami Temple in historical Nurpur fort. Local citizens and devotees welcomed the Kalash Yatra by showering flowers at various places in the town. Tableaus from Raja Saheb Dasehra Committee, Nurpur, Fatehpur, Indora and Jawali subdivisions were main attraction in this yatra. A large number of women dressed in religious costumes participated in this yatra. The participation of 108 women devotees carrying colorful kalashs on their heads and chanting bhajans was another attraction of the Kalash Yatra.

Religious organisations provided refreshments to devotees in the town. Besides, a community lunch was organised for all participants of the yatra. Former ministers Rakesh Pathania, Dr Harbans Rana, local MLA Ranbir Singh and former MLA of Jawali Arjun Thakur welcomed the Kalash Yatra. On this occasion state president of Vishwas Hindu Parishad Dr Keshav addressed the devotees.

