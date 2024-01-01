Thousands throng Shimla to ring in New Year

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 31

Thousands of tourists thronged Shimla to ring in the New Year on Sunday. As tourist vehicles kept entering the city till late evening, police personnel were on their toes throughout.

Artistes present folk dance and music during the Winter Carnival in Shimla on Sunday.

As per police record, more than 25,000 vehicles entered and exited the capital city from Solan side on Sunday. In the past two weeks, more than 2.25 lakh vehicles have entered and left the city. Thousands of tourists, who reached the Mall Road and The Ridge during evening hours, were seen enjoying the Winter Carnival.

Artistes present folk dance and music during the Winter Carnival in Shimla on Sunday.

In order to manage the traffic movement, the district police have been halting vehicles coming from Solan side to Shimla at the Shoghi barrier for a

few minutes. The traffic plan worked well as city did not get choked despite heavy rush, claimed the police authorities.

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi said, “We have been managing traffic movement in and out of the city in a regulated manner. It’s based on mathematical calculations. Considering the increased number of tourist vehicles entering Shimla for Christmas and New Year celebrations as per the existing road network and available parking capacity (4,500 vehicles), we are halting vehicles for some time near the Shoghi barrier and then releasing them in a regulated manner. It would be absolute chaos if we let all vehicles pass at one go. The ‘one minute traffic plan’ (halt and release vehicles) is based on the principle of linear equation.”

Gandhi added, “At thirteen bottlenecks, where a multiple dimension vehicular flow is being managed, like the Victory Tunnel, the capacity of disposal of vehicular flow is 35 to 40 vehicles per minute whereas the arrival of vehicles on these points is more than 55 to 60 vehicles per minute. So to equalise this number, Shimla police regulates traffic on the rotation of one minute on temporary hold barriers which are 10 to 15 km outside the city. This regulation has resulted in curbing congestion on city roads and reduction in road accidents.”

Grand finale to winter carnival

On the last day of the Shimla Winter Carnival, cultural troupes from Chamba, Shimla, Kullu and Sirmaur districts enthralled tourists with their performances

The Naag cultural group from Chamba performed Gaddi dance. Artistes also performed Kullavi nati. Punjab’s NZCC, Patiala, members performed bhangra

A cultural parade with traditional musical instruments was also held

Students perform at Gaiety theatre

Students from various colleges presented plays under Him Yuva Rang Mahotsav at Gaiety Theatre

Students of Government Girls College, Shimla, presented play ‘Muqaddar ka Sikandar’

Students of Government College, Mandi, staged ‘Charumitra’

Government College, Karsog, students presented ‘Fallen Angels’ and college students of Seema Rohru presented ‘Hamlet’

Influx of vehicles

As per police record, more than 25,000 vehicles entered and exited the capital city from Solan side on Sunday.

In the past two weeks, over 2.25 lakh vehicles have entered and left the city.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla