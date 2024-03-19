Thread by thread, helping women stitch a career

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, March 18

The Arya Samaj, Nurpur, is working for women empowerment by imparting sewing training free of cost to them for the past several years. Under the six-month sewing courses on the premises of Arya Samaj Mandir in the town, needy girls and women from the town and surrounding rural areas are getting this training.

The seventh batch for the training will conclude on month-end and the next batch will start on April 1. Each batch comprises 10-15 women trainees. So far, over 75 girls have honed their skills in sewing and have created sustainable opportunities of self-employment. They are especially being trained in stitching woman dresses. Before starting a fresh batch, a havan is performed by the trainees along with the participation of Arya Samaj members.

Chander Prakash Mahajan, president of Arya Samaj, Nurpur, said the only objective of imparting this training to the needy women was to make them self-reliant.

He said after the completion of their six-month training, a certificate was issued to the trainees. “A thread box and a lady’s suit are also presented to every trainee on the completion of the training,” he added.

Mahajan said sewing machines being used in the training had been donated by philanthropists.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nurpur