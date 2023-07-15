Threat to Kufri ecology, NGT constitutes panel

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 14

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a two-member committee comprising the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Shimla, and the Divisional Forest Officer, Shimla, to take remedial measures to mitigate the threat to the ecology of Kufri due to the uncontrolled movement of horses.

The committee will hold discussions with the district administration to seek its suggestions and take remedial action. The NGT has given the committee two months to take remedial steps and file the action-taken report. The matter has been listed for further discussion on October 3.

A four-member fact-finding committee formed by the NGT had noticed damage to the environment and natural vegetation at Kufri.

The committee had pointed out that 1,029 horses operated in a small area, which was beyond its carrying capacity. It stated that only 200 to 217 horses could be allowed per day for tourist rides, as per the carrying capacity of the area.

#Environment #Kufri #National Green Tribunal NGT #Shimla