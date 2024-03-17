Three arrested for murdering Bihar man in Shimla’s Nerwa

Tribune News Shimla

Shimla, March 16

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a jeweller from Bihar, who was living in Nerwa in Shimla district, solving the month-long mystery.

All accused were residents of Bihar.

According to the police, two accused were arrested from Motihari district in Bihar on March 14 and were brought to Himachal Pradesh. On interrogation, the duo revealed the identity of the third accused, also a Bihar native, living in Nerwa.

A manhunt was launched to arrest the third accused who was nabbed on March 15 night from his rented accommodation in Nerwa.

The accused were presented in the court today, from where they were sent in five-day police remand.

On February 18, the body of a Bihar resident who was running a jewellery shop in Nerwa was found in a water tank at his rented accommodation.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Chopal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raj Kumar was constituted by Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi to investigate the case.

After tracking down the location of the accused, a police team was sent to Bihar to arrest them.

Chopal DSP Sushant Sharma said investigation was underway.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #Shimla