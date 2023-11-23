Three arrested with 179 gm of heroin in Fagu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 22

The district police have arrested three inter-state drug peddlers and recovered 179.98 gm of heroin from them near Fagu area in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip off, the police from Fagu police station had set up a special naka for checking suspect vehicles. During checking at main chowk, Fagu, 179.98 gm heroin was recovered and three drug peddlers were arrested. The arrested accused were identified as Vijay (25), a resident of Babyal tehsil, Ambala, Sumit (31) and Rajesh Saini (33) from Haryana with a car in which they were carrying the drugs.

This year, Shimla Police have registered 400 cases and arrested 635 persons, arrested including 20 females. There is 150 percent increase in the overall detection.

#Shimla