Three awarded for best poll practices

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 25

President Droupadi Murmu today conferred the Best Electoral Practices Award for 2022 on Maneesh Garg for his various initiatives taken as Chief Electoral Officer in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Garg was honoured with the award during a special event organised to mark National Voters’ Day in New Delhi for his meticulous planning and execution of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme during the last Vidhan Sabha elections.

Besides Garg, Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Rai and Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal were also conferred with the award in the general category for SVEEP activities and an IT initiative, respectively.

