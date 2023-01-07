Three Covid cases in past 24 hours

ANI

Shimla, January 6

Himachal Pradesh logged three new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said today. With fresh infections, the active cases in the state stand at 20. The case positivity rate in the city is 0.21 per cent.

As many as two Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

No patient died today and the death toll remained at 26,521.