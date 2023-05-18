Three-day ban on paragliding at Bir-Billing

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 17

The state government today banned tandem and solo paragliding and any other flights at Bir-Billing in Kangra district till May 19 in view of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at Dharamsala.

The government has also banned flying of drones and hot-air balloons. However, drones can be used in extraordinary circumstances for security reasons.

A government official said that there would be no paragliding at Bir-Billing and other places in Kangra during this period. Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nipun Jindal has already issued orders in this regard.

The official said that tourists had been asked not to take any chances and stringent action would be taken in the case of any violation. The Paragliding Association in Bir Billing had been directed to implement the orders of the District Magistrate strictly.