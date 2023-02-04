Three-day BJP conclave begins in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, February 3

A three-day ‘Chintan Baithak’ of the state BJP began at the party office in the city today. The conclave includes a meeting of the Core Committee, which began late this evening.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur is among 300 leaders who will be attending the meetings. However, Anurag did not attend the Core Committee meeting, but is expected to come tomorrow.

Satpal Singh Satti, former BJP president and host of the conclave, said that there would be three-tier meetings. “The Core Committee meeting was held this evening. A meeting of the office-bearers of the district bodies and different morchas, called ‘Padadhikari baithak’, will begin at 9 am tomorrow and conclude at lunch time. The meeting of the BJP State Working Committee will begin at 4 pm tomorrow and conclude at 5 pm the next day,” he added.

State party president Suresh Kashyap said that the meetings would mainly discuss the strategy for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, besides strengthening the data management system of the party organisation. He added that a political resolution would also be adopted against the ‘dismal’ working of the Congress government.

Kashyap said that the people of the state were feeling cheated as the Congress government had not fulfilled any of the ‘guarantees’ given to them before the Assembly elections. He added that no notification had been issued for restoring the old pension scheme (OPS) and the Congress government had backtracked on its promise of giving a monthly grant of Rs 1,500 to all women between 18 to 60 years of age.

Former Chief Ministers PK Dhumal and Jai Ram Thakur, national vice-president Saudan Singh, incharge of party affairs in Himachal Avinash Rai Khanna, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, state general secretary Trilok Jamwal, former ministers Rajeev Bindal and Rajiv Saizal and organising secretary Pawan Rana attended the meeting.

