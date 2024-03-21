Three-day data analysis workshop at Himachal Pradesh University’s ICDEOL

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 20

A three-day workshop on ‘Research Methodology and Data Analysis’ by the International Centre of Distance Education and Open Learning (ICDEOL), Himachal Pradesh University (Shimla), commenced here today.

Around 50 research scholars participated in this workshop.

HPU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Rajender Verma was the chief guest on the occasion.

Verma, in his address, said the university provided an environment to researchers to engage in research work.

In the present times, emphasis was being laid on an inter-disciplinary approach, therefore, young entrepreneurs had to adapt themselves to the environment and work on inter-sectional solutions, he added.

At the inaugural event, ICDEOL Director Sanju Karol congratulated the scholars for participating in the three-day workshop and said she hoped that they would take full advantage of the training programme.

Students and scholars should enhance their personality by taking part in activities that could bring glory to themselves, their institute, and the country, she added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Himachal Pradesh University #Shimla