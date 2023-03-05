Three-day Fagli festival concludes at Manikaran

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 4

The traditional ‘Kanash’ dance was the centre of attraction on the last day of the Fagli festival, which concluded at Manikaran today.

It is an ancient dance of Goddess Parvati performed on the traditional ‘Sharani’ songs, which are sung in the Manikaran Fagli festival only. As per local customs, women in traditional attire dance in a circle around the palanquins of the deities in the courtyard.

Tourists also joined the celebrations and started dancing on the traditional tunes. The three-day festival celebrated in the ‘Shukal Paksha’ of ‘Phalgun’ month aims to spread the message of public welfare.

The concluding day of the three-day festival is celebrated in the honour of Naina Mata. Other deities like Raval Rishi, Kyani Nag and Kudi Narayan also take part in the festivities. Villagers take the blessings of all the deities while ‘Devalus’, volunteers of the deities, welcome everyone. Villagers also serve a variety of cuisines to the guests in their houses.

The oracles of the deities also predict the future during the festival while the ‘Haryans’, residents of the deities’ area, visit in large numbers and wish for the happiness and peace of the host villagers.