Three-day Sair fair inaugurated at Arki

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 17

The three-day state level Sair fair was inaugurated by Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajiv Saizal at Arki today.

He offered prayers at the historic Goddess Kali temple and also performed the ceremonial ritual of ox worship. It is a cultural fair celebrated to mark the end of the harvest season where offerings of harvested crops are made to God. Villagers also seek blessings for bumper crop in the next season.

The minister, while addressing the gathering, said, “Fairs are celebrated to keep alive our age-old traditions. Besides encouraging social brotherhood, such fairs are an illustration of our religious beliefs. The fair represents the rich cultural heritage.”

He said the state government had given the fair a distinct identity by upgrading it from a district-level to a state-level fair. This would attract more visitors which would benefit the locals.

The minister said the government was laying stress on the preservation of such traditions so that the progeny could be made aware of rich traditions. Being an age-old festival, it is marked by beating of drums and blowing of trumpets. It also marks the beginning of the winter season.