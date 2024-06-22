Three-day Shoolini fair gets underway

Solan, June 21
Health and Family Welfare Minister DR Shandil today inaugurated the three-day state-level historic Shoolini fair signifying faith and devotion in Goddess Shoolini.
The fair marks the sojourn of the ruling deity of the area at her elder sister Goddess Durga’s temple located at Ganj Bazaar. Replete with fervour thousands of people joined the palanquin of Goddess Shoolini which moved in a procession through the main streets of the town.
People from far-flung areas thronged the town to seek the blessings of the deity. The fair, which started over 100 years ago, has become a popular event in the area.
The temple is decorated for the mela celebrated here in June every year.
The fair dates back to the 19th century and is a traditional jubilation solemnised even before the conception of the mela.
Shandil participated in the ‘shobha yatra’, which passed through the main areas of the town, where people had gathered in numbers to seek the blessings of the Goddess.
Stalls were put up by various departments on the occasion at Thodo Ground, depicting their developmental activities.
Tanmay Chaturvedi of the Saregama fame performed at a cultural night.
