Three-day spring festival begins at Solan varsity

Solan, March 15

The three-day Shoolini Spring Fest (2024) commenced today at the varsity.

The itinerary of the fest includes the Shoolini annual fest ‘Moksh’, a literature fest, tech fest, and flower fest.

Indian Association of Muscular Dystrophy President Sanjana Goyal was the chief guest at the inaugural event held this morning.

Shoolini Institute of Life Sciences and Business Management president Saroj Khosla was also present at the fest. At the literature fest, many notable names such as Sharmistha Mukherjee, poet Ashok Chakradhar and humourist Surinder Sharma captivated the audiences. Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of the former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, reflected on the legacy of her father.

Ashok Chakradhar talked about the evolution of Hindi and its intrinsic resonance.

“Just as Lord Krishna’s arrival heralds the spring season, the development of Hindi...has been gradual and multifaceted,” he said.

Sunaini Sharma, Vibha Rani, and Shilpa Jha discussed the potential and strength of women in society at a session dedicated to women’s empowerment.

At the session on ‘Shimla: The Authors’ Muse’, Atul Lal and Siddharth Pandey talked of the tales of Shimla. Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh attended the fest online, engaging cricket enthusiasts in a spirited conversation about the Indian cricket fever.

A session with Amrit Mathur, former Indian Cricket team manager and Sohail Mathur, cricket writer, was moderated by Vivek Atray.

Professor Narender Chirmule led a session on ‘Genes and Homo Sapiens’.

In a session titled ‘Thinking outside the cubicle’ Jigs Ashar, Shalini P Sawkar, and Geeta Dua talked about the innovative approaches to professional life.

The Moksh Shoolini Annual Fest cultural evening was held with a performance by the Harmony of Pines police band. A Mr Moksh and Miss Moksh Competition was also organised during the event.

