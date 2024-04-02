Three-day yellow alert from tomorrow in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, April 1
The weather department has issued a yellow alert for three days, starting from April 3. While there is a forecast for rain at isolated places on these days in mid hills, there’s a likelihood of rain and snow at a few a places in high hills. Besides, there’s also a warning of thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places on these three days.
Following the precipitation over the last few days, the average maximum and minimum temperatures have slipped below normal and are expected to stay below normal over the next few days as two back to back Western Disturbances will hit the Himalayan region in the next couple of days. While the first WD will hit the region tomorrow, the other is likely to hit on April 5.
Currently, 194 roads are obstructed in the state, the maximum being in the district of Lahaul and Spiti (194). Also, 170 distribution transformers are disrupted, out of which 132 are in the district of Lahaul and Spiti.
