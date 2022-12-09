Three docs taste defeat in Solan, Sirmaur

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 8

Three doctors have lost the Assembly elections in Solan and Sirmaur districts. BJP candidate and five-time MLA Dr Rajeev Bindal lost the elections from Nahan.

Bindal had represented Solan thrice and shifted to Nahan after the constituency was reserved for Scheduled Castes in the 2012 delimitation exercise.

Dr Rajiv Saizal, Health and Family Welfare minister, lost to Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri from the Kasauli seat. He fought the elections for fourth consecutive victory.

Dr Rajesh Kashyap lost the elections from the Solan seat. He had fought the 2017 poll after resigning from his post as a doctor.