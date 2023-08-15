Three held for double murder

Solan,August 14
A team of the Nalagarh police arrested three persons in the double murder case where two brothers were brutally murdered in broad daylight on the Nalagarh-Ramshehar road on August 10.
While one of the suspects Prakash was arrested last night, other two — Gaurav Gill and Inderjeet — were arrested on Sunday evening from Amritsar with the help of the Punjab Police, said Baddi SP Mohit Chawla. “A bike (PB 08 FB 9802), which was used to flee the area after the crime, has also been recovered. One of the accused has a history of being involved in various heinous crimes in Punjab,” he added.
The SP said Inderjeet was not present at the crime scene but had information about where the others were hiding after the crime and his role was being probed.
