Three held with heroin

Dalhousie, December 11
A special investigation team (SIT) of the district police had arrested three youths with 9.96 grams of heroin at a naka near Banikhet helipad on the Pathankot-Chamba national highway.
According to the police, the youths were travelling in a car from Pathankot to Chamba, when they were intercepted near the Banikhet helipad chowk. The suspects have been identified as Saranjit Singh (25), Harjinder Singh (28) and Sukhdeep Singh (24). A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.
