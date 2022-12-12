Three held with heroin

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, December 11

A special investigation team (SIT) of the district police had arrested three youths with 9.96 grams of heroin at a naka near Banikhet helipad on the Pathankot-Chamba national highway.

According to the police, the youths were travelling in a car from Pathankot to Chamba, when they were intercepted near the Banikhet helipad chowk. The suspects have been identified as Saranjit Singh (25), Harjinder Singh (28) and Sukhdeep Singh (24). A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.