Three injured as student factions clash at HP varsity

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 12

Three students were injured in a clash between the ABVP and the SFI on the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) campus here today. The members of both groups allegedly attacked each other with rods and sharp objects. They also accused each other of launching a “pre-planned” attack.

SFI members accused ABVP activists of attacking them over their ‘crusade’ against an alleged scam in the recruitment of professors in the varsity. The ABVP also accused the SFI of assaulting its members because it had managed to garner massive support during their ongoing agitation.

Harish, president of the SFI unit at the university, said, “It was an attempt to suppress our voice so that we do not raise the issue of the recruitment of professors. Our members were attacked for no fault of theirs. An SFI activist was injured in the clash and the ABVP activists attacked our members with shar weapons. However, such attempts to vitiate the atmosphere or suppress our voice will not be tolerated. We have sufficient proof to substantiate our allegations.”

On the other hand, ABVP leader Inder Negi said, “SFI members cannot digest the massive support that we have garnered for our ongoing agitation against the removal of colleges from the SPU’s ambit. Hence, they attacked our members with sharp weapons when they were sitting on a fast.”

