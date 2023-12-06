Three jailed in murder case

Shimla, December 5
The Additional Sessions Judge, Shimla, today sentenced three persons for life imprisonment in a murder case. While convicting the accused persons, the court also imposed Rs 25,000 fine on each accused. It was alleged that the accused persons stabbed the deceased (the husband of the complainant) with sharp edged weapon on December 27, 2020 at Raighat, Theog, Shimla district.
