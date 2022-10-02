Three killed in accident in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 1

Three persons were killed and another was seriously injured in a road mishap in the suburbs of Shimla when an apple-laden truck overturned and fell on a car at Hassan valley on the Dhalli-Chharabra stretch of the Shimla-Theog road, about 12 kilometres from here this morning.

Two occupants of the car died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. Another injured person was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition. The deceased have been identified as Surat Singh (45), Pratap Singh (71) and Kripa Ram (63), all residents of Tikkri in the Chopal subdivision of Shimla district.

The accident reportedly happened as the truck coming from the upper Shimla region went out of control and fell on the car, which was on its way to Chopal.

The bodies were trapped in the wreckage of the car and were retrieved by the police. The accident caused a traffic jam and a large number of vehicles were stranded.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed deep shock and grief over the death of three persons and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Earlier, an apple-laden truck, after getting out of control, had hit 25 to 30 vehicles parked on the roadside in Bhattakufer on July 25. While no casualty was reported then, 17 persons had gotten injured in the accident.