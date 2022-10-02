Three killed in accident in Shimla

Shimla, October 1
Three persons were killed and another was seriously injured in a road mishap in the suburbs of Shimla when an apple-laden truck overturned and fell on a car at Hassan valley on the Dhalli-Chharabra stretch of the Shimla-Theog road, about 12 kilometres from here this morning.
Two occupants of the car died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. Another injured person was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition. The deceased have been identified as Surat Singh (45), Pratap Singh (71) and Kripa Ram (63), all residents of Tikkri in the Chopal subdivision of Shimla district.
The accident reportedly happened as the truck coming from the upper Shimla region went out of control and fell on the car, which was on its way to Chopal.
The bodies were trapped in the wreckage of the car and were retrieved by the police. The accident caused a traffic jam and a large number of vehicles were stranded.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed deep shock and grief over the death of three persons and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.
Earlier, an apple-laden truck, after getting out of control, had hit 25 to 30 vehicles parked on the roadside in Bhattakufer on July 25. While no casualty was reported then, 17 persons had gotten injured in the accident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive