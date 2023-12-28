Three killed in car accident

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 27

Three persons were killed and one woman injured when an Alto car in which they were travelling went out of control and fell down the hillside near Dhakog on the Dhakog-Banni road in Bharmour tribal subdivision of Chamba district last evening. The injured woman, Pawna of Sulo village of Bharmour tehsil, had been brought to Chamba Medical College Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Ravinder, Ghunghar and Om Prakash and belonged to Thalla village of Bharmour tehsil. Their bodies were handed over to the kin after the post-mortem examination. An immediate relief of Rs 25,000 each had been given to the next of kin of the deceased by the tehsildar of the area.

