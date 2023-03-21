Three Kullu towns to get sewerage facility

Kullu, March 20

The Jal Shakti Department has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) to provide sewerage facility in Patlikul, Katrain and Naggar town. The project would cost around Rs 35 crore. The DPR has been sent to the government. Around 3,000 families will benefit after the approval is received and sewerage facility is ready.

At present, many hospitality units are doing business at Naggar. These units attract a large number of domestic and international tourists. Along with this, Patlikul and the adjoining Katrain are also important from the tourism point of view. Local residents say the population of these towns has increased over the years and the move to lay sewerage will benefit the area.

Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur says the small towns between Manali and Kullu will be provided the sewerage facility.

Jal Shakti Department Executive Engineer Arun Kumar Sharma says a DPR has been prepared to connect houses in Patlikul, Katrain and Naggar with the sewerage facility and sent for approval. Once the approval is received, the work will be started by floating a tender.

At present, the sewerage facility is available in all seven wards of Manali. Houses from Ramshila to Gandhinagar in Kullu town have the sewerage facility. Another proposal is underway to set up the state’s first eco-friendly sewerage treatment plant (STP) in Manali. With this, a population of over 50,000 persons of the surrounding seven panchayats in the suburbs of Manali will benefit. — OC

