 Three Kullu towns to get sewerage facility : The Tribune India

Three Kullu towns to get sewerage facility

Three Kullu towns to get sewerage facility

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Kullu, March 20

The Jal Shakti Department has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) to provide sewerage facility in Patlikul, Katrain and Naggar town. The project would cost around Rs 35 crore. The DPR has been sent to the government. Around 3,000 families will benefit after the approval is received and sewerage facility is ready.

At present, many hospitality units are doing business at Naggar. These units attract a large number of domestic and international tourists. Along with this, Patlikul and the adjoining Katrain are also important from the tourism point of view. Local residents say the population of these towns has increased over the years and the move to lay sewerage will benefit the area.

Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur says the small towns between Manali and Kullu will be provided the sewerage facility.

Jal Shakti Department Executive Engineer Arun Kumar Sharma says a DPR has been prepared to connect houses in Patlikul, Katrain and Naggar with the sewerage facility and sent for approval. Once the approval is received, the work will be started by floating a tender.

At present, the sewerage facility is available in all seven wards of Manali. Houses from Ramshila to Gandhinagar in Kullu town have the sewerage facility. Another proposal is underway to set up the state’s first eco-friendly sewerage treatment plant (STP) in Manali. With this, a population of over 50,000 persons of the surrounding seven panchayats in the suburbs of Manali will benefit. — OC

Tourist inflow

  • Many hospitality units are located in Naggar heritage village, which attract a large number of tourists
  • Patlikul and the adjoining Katrain areas are also important from the tourism point of view
  • These towns are located in the middle of Kullu and Manali
  • As the population of these towns has increased over the years, sewerage facility will make their life easier

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

2
Punjab

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

3
Punjab

Punjab Police invoke NSA against five Amritpal associates, flag a possible 'ISI angle'

4
Nation

India calls in US Charge d'Affaires after pro-Khalistani mob storms San Francisco mission

5
Punjab

21-year-old Sikh student assaulted in Canada, turban ripped off

6
Punjab

Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver

7
Punjab

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar

8
Punjab

Home ministry asks BSF to be on high alert in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

9
Punjab

Then DGP, two other IPS officers face major penalty for PM's security breach

10
Punjab

Know about criminal cases that led to crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Top News

Amritpal’s uncle arrested; NSA slapped on him, 4 accomplices

Amritpal’s uncle arrested; NSA slapped on him, 4 accomplices

Separatist still at large | 6 FIRs, 114 arrests so far | ISI...

Radicals storm Indian mission in San Francisco

Radicals storm Indian mission in San Francisco

1 held for pulling down Tricolour in London

India integral to free Indo-Pacific: Kishida

India integral to free Indo-Pacific: Kishida

Unveils $75 bn plan to counter China

Xi meets Putin as China pushes for Kyiv peace plan

Xi meets Putin as China pushes for Kyiv peace plan

Then DGP, two other IPS officers face major penalty for PM’s security breach

Then DGP, two other IPS officers face major penalty for PM's security breach


Cities

View All

Rain flattens wheat crop

Rain flattens wheat crop

Road rage: Several booked in attempt to murder, firing case

L20 calls for plugging gender gap, portability of social security

Net ban inconveniences people

Need to tap potential of BRTS service

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

Chandigarh: ‘0008’ fetches Rs 25.43 lakh, second highest bid

2 youths arrested for duping private bank of Rs 18.92 lakh in Chandigarh

Protesters pitch tents at Sohana chowk

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi Economic Survey: Govt’s tax collection increases 36%, per capita income rises 14.18%

Delhi Economic Survey: Govt’s tax collection increases 36%, per capita income rises 14.18%

Delhi Budget put off, Kejriwal blames MHA

No proposal by Haryana for Metro extension, says ministry

Ensure 100% sterilisation of stray dogs: CM to MCD

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Officials pulled up for not sending pension files to PSPCL headquarters

Flag marches continue in Jalandhar

Administration convenes peace panel meeting in Nawanshahr

Doaba hit by operation against Amritpal Singh, aides

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Rain batters region, leaves Patiala roads waterlogged

Punjabi University employees, students continue protest over grants in Patiala

TIET, Patiala, launches e-library portal

‘Publication of research papers rigorous process’