Three-layered security ring laid around Sirmaur centre

Nahan, June 3

In preparation for the counting of votes on June 4, Sirmaur District Election Officer Sumit Khimta conducted a comprehensive review of the arrangements at the Government Post Graduate College, Nahan. The review, aimed at ensuring a smooth counting process for the five Assembly constituencies in Sirmaur district, was carried out in the presence of Observer Jamalapuram Bhavani Shankar. Superintendent of Police Raman Kumar Meena also attended the inspection.

Khimta confirmed that five counting centres have been established within the college for the five Assembly constituencies under the Shimla parliamentary constituency. A rehearsal was conducted to ensure all processes run seamlessly on the day of the counting process. According to Khimta, all preparations have been completed as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

He noted that a total of 3,02,069 votes were cast across the five constituencies, marking a voter turnout of 74.65 per cent. The breakdown of voters includes 56,939 in Pachhad; 69,637 in Nahan; 54,357 in Shri Renuka Ji; 65,770 in Paonta Sahib; and 55,366 in Shillai.

To manage the counting process, 48 tables have been set up — 12 each for Pachhad and Renuka Ji, and 8 each for Nahan, Paonta Sahib, and Shillai. The counting is scheduled to commence at 8 am on June 4 and expected to conclude by noon.

Security measures have been significantly heightened, with a three-layer security system in place at the counting centre complex. Approximately 40 personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), and Himachal Police have been deployed to ensure the integrity of the counting process. Unauthorised persons will be strictly prohibited from entering the counting centres.

Khimta talked about the importance of the role of officers and employees in the counting process, urging them to carry out their duties with utmost diligence and responsibility. He highlighted that vote counting is a critical and sensitive part of the democratic process and must be conducted in strict adherence to the EC’s guidelines.

Additional District Magistrate LR Verma, election tehsildar Mahender Thakur and other officials were also present during the review to ensure all aspects of the preparations were thoroughly addressed.

