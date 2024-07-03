Three MLAs of my district betrayed people’s trust: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 2

“Three MLAs of my home district Hamirpur stabbed me in the back and betrayed people, who had sent them to the Vidhan Sabha”, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today. He addressed election meetings in the Hamirpur Assembly constituency to seek votes for Congress candidate Pushpinder Verma.

Plan to set up world-class cancer research centre in Hamirpur The people of the constituency had elected Ashish Sharma earlier but he betrayed them and sold their faith to the BJP, the Chief Minister said

Jai Ram Thakur as Chief Minister had ignored Hamirpur but he was coming here now to seek votes for the BJP, said Sukhu

He has a plan to set up a world-class cancer research centre in the district to address the problems being faced by a growing number of cancer patients in the state

Sukhu said that BJP candidate Ashish Sharma was elected as an Independent MLA but he failed to address the grievances of people and remained busy in his business. He added that after becoming Chief Minister he had addressed the first public meeting at the Gandhi Chowk, Hamirpur, on Ashish Sharma’s request and the latter was telling people that “I did not listen to him”.

Sukhu said that he did not approve of Ashish wrongdoings and always asked him to come up with public welfare works but he never did. He added that the BJP candidate was not a social worker but a trader, who had traded his post and position with the BJP.

“This time the fight is between an honest candidate and a dishonest one, a social worker and a trader, a humble person and an arrogant one. The BJP candidate may be rich but not an honest person,” he alleged.

Sukhu said that the Congress had fielded an honest and hardworking candidate, Pushpinder Verma. Now, people must elect him as he alone could bring development and welfare schemes to the constituency.

“Ashish Sharma did not remain faithful to people, who had elected him. Despite his defeat in an earlier election, Verma continued to serve the people of the constituency,” he added.

Verma said that he was serving people though he had lost the Assembly election. He added that the BJP candidate was elected as an MLA and people should ask him why he had resigned and forced byelection on the state. He urged people to give him one chance, as he would not let them down.

Verma said that electing him would not only strengthen the Congress but also encourage the Chief Minister to work with more energy for the development of the area.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, MLAs Suresh Kumar, Chander Shekhar, Vivek Sharma and Ranjit Singh and KCCB Chairman Kuldeep Pathania were present on the occasion. The Chief Minister also addressed election meetings at Pandwin, Tal, Rohalwin Patta, Nalti and Amroh.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hamirpur #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu